Businesses Lure Seasonal Help With Chances For Other Jobs

Some small businesses that need extra help during the holidays approach recruiting and managing with the idea of offering workers the chance at a permanent job or helping them find another one. It's a critical strategy when unemployment is at a low 4.1 percent.

Every fall, the staff count at Fun.com swells from 150 to as high as 2,000, as the online retailer fills orders for Halloween costumes and decor.

The company offers its seasonal staff in North Mankato, an incentive to perform well. Joe Riska, the company's head of human resources, says those who do well will be recommended for jobs at a greeting card manufacturer in town.