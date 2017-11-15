City Center Mankato Designated As Main Street Community

City Center Mankato is now the eighth designated Main Street Community in the state.

The designation comes from the Minnesota Main Street program through the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota.

It means the city has shown commitment to the revitalization, restoration and promotion of downtown.

City Center Mankato and North Mankato will now have access to expertise, resources and networking to continue improving downtown.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for us to leverage these assets and to continue our amazing positive momentum," Director of the City Center Partnership Megan Flanagan said.

Other designated cities include Fairbault, New Ulm and Owatonna.