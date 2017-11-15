Training and Expectations of Quality Law Enforcement Candidates

"You see negative stuff about law enforcement all the time in the media, it's understandable to have somebody think, well why would I go into a career that everybody hates." Sergeant and Field Training Officer with the Fairmont Police James Tietje said.



"It's hard to find a good quality candidate for law enforcement now. With today's society it doesn't seem like there's many people applying. I know back in 95/96 when I was looking for jobs, we were competing against 100-200 people for one position. We're lucky to get 30-40 applicants. This last hiring process for the part time, we had great applicants but I just wish we had a few more," added FTO Sgt. Chad Sanow.



Minnesota is one of two states to require at least an associate's degree for all law enforcement officers. Candidates must obtain a degree at an approved criminal justice or law enforcement degree program, complete Law Enforcement certificate courses through a Professional Peace Officer Education program followed by passing the POST Licensing Exam. Then they will receive training in the field. The department is mandated to perform so many hours of training a year.



"A full time officer goes through about 3 month field training program, then they're on a probationary period for a year. Part-time is a little bit different. Obviously the part-timers we don't expect them to do everything that a full-timer does, they're expected to help take calls, they're expected to work the calls, traffic enforcement," Sgt. Sanow said.



The department recently hired two new part-timers...who are currently in their third week of the field training program, focusing on use of force.



"If we ever end up in a situation like that we're going to have to evaluate it very quickly and make our decision very quickly because it could not only affect our lives but whoever we'll dealing with. It's something that I'm comfortable with it but once I get to that situation that's something you have to live with for the rest of your life," part-time officer Dayton Asmus said.



"Every scenario that you handle you've got to think on the spot and be able to make decisions quick, it can lead to life or death either for me or somebody else," said part-time officer Andrew Kuester.



"We're just kind of assisting them, overseeing them and teaching. We have a field training manual that we go through. Introduce them to a variety of things, child protection issues, human services issues, variety of domestic stuff, DWIs, we go through everything with them, hands on or we discuss it and we have to sign off on everything," Sgt. Sanow said.



Besides the training, applicants need to have the drive to become an officer of the law.



"Honesty, integrity, hardworking. Somebody that wants to strive for success. We want people that work for us to be successful and people that care about the community that we're serving and protecting. And somebody that's flexible because this job changes on a daily. One day you could be performing CPR on your partner and the next day it could be on a kid or the next day you could have somebody shoot you," said Sgt. Sanow.



As Sgt. Tietje said, "I love this career and I couldn't imagine doing anything else. There's difficult days but there's difficult days in any career."



