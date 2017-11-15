Elaine Larson Is November Good Person

November's Good People Recipient is woman who has been volunteering her time for nearly 40 years.

Elaine Larson has been volunteering at the MCRI Thrift Store since 1979.

"I sort the linens and price them and put them out in the store," Larson said.

It started because she had a friend who worked there, but she ended up staying much longer. Now she volunteers four to five hours a day, three days a week.

"I love doing it and it's gotten to the point where I come where some friends are and see what they're doing and I do the same thing," she said. "I mark things and come three times a week and enjoy it."

Along with volunteering at MCRI, Larson has been very active in her church community as part of the Altar Guild and Episcopal Church Women for more than 50 years.

Besides wanting to give back to the community, her favorite part of volunteering:

"Seeing other people, and staying busy and not sticking home in the house all the time," she said.

Elaine Larson, a KEYC News 12 Good People recipient.

--KEYC News 12