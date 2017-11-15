Bail Set At $1 Million In Fatal Hit-And-Run Anoka County Case

Bail has been set at $1 million for the driver accused in the hit-and-run death of a teen in Andover.

Nineteen-year-old Loren Gafner appeared in Anoka County District Court Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide. Two juveniles also face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

A criminal complaint says the three teens met with the victim, 17-year-old Tristan Robinson, with the intention of robbing him during a drug deal. The victim was killed when the teens fled, striking and dragging him with their vehicle.

The Anoka County court administrator did not immediately have an attorney listed for Gafner.