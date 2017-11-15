CityArt Committee Names Sculpture Tour's 2017 People's Choice Award Winner

The CityArt Committee has announced which of its Walking Sculpture Tour statues will be on display for good.

The 2017 People's Choice Award Winner is Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby's Maestro statue.

The award, presented at Greater Mankato Business Awards and Hall of Fame event last night, is based on votes from area residents.

The sculpture will now be purchased by the CityArt program and permanently installed in City Center Mankato.