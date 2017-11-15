Virtual Tours Website Now Live, Showcases Amenities Throughout The Greater Mankato Area

Wednesday, Greater Mankato Growth announced the launch of a new virtual tour website.



Have you ever wanted to experience a place in Mankato that you've never had the opportunity to visit?

Well now there's a website for users to not only learn information about locations all around the area, but they can physically look around and view what each spot has to offer.



Whether you've lived in Mankato all your life and are looking for someone new or you're visiting for the very first time, this website will give you a good taste of things to do in the greater Mankato area. Whether it's scrolling through 360 degree images and selecting more information about a particular place or utilizing a gyroscope in your mobile devices to give you an immersive visual experience, for these amazing community amenities.

It took developers a little under two years to create this product and they anticipate that residents will not only learn what activities, attractions, and hot spots are here, but pass that information on to those outside the region.



President of Visit Mankato Anna Thill said "Because it's got a cool factor to it, we really hope residents go in and check it out and be surprised by what we have here to offer. So, that one things and hopefully we can turn residents into ambassadors, right, for the community."

Within moremankato.com, users can play around with more than 40 interactive features that showcase different locations in which you want to learn more about.



President and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. Jonathan Zierdt said "This product will get us close as we possibly can to helping somebody in another part of the country or the world for that matter, feeling what it's like to live, work and play right here in greater Mankato. If you can't make it here, this is going to help you experience it for the very first time."

Tourism is only one aspect this website will offer, as businesses can attract employees as well as inform families thinking about moving to the city.



The website is now live for everyone to take a look at.

