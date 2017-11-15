MSU's Department of Biological Sciences To Receive State-Of-The-Art Microscope

MSU gets a $575,000 grant to install a new state–of–the–art microscope.



The money comes from the National Science Foundation Major Research Instrumentation Program.

MSU's Department of Biological Sciences says The Zeiss LSM880 with Airyscan will provide faster resolution and more sensitive image acquisition.

MSU will be the only institution in the Minnesota State system to have this piece of equipment.



Associate professor of Biology David Sharlin said "What this will allow us to do is to actually optically sections cells and tissue, creating very thin planes. We can then take those planes, rebuild them into 3–D images.



The microscope along with its technology are scheduled to be installed the first week of January.

- KEYC 12