Fun.com Partners With Carlson Craft As An Incentive To Seasonal Employees

Every year before the holiday season hits staff count at Fun.com soars from 150 to a minimum of 1500.



"There are times where during a day we will get more orders out than we do in a regular month during the offseason. So, it's actually crazy what we have to make happen," Joe Riska, Fun.com's head of human resources says.



But with unemployment at a mere 4.1 percent and the challenge of finding those willing to work short-term, businesses like Fun.com are approaching new ways to seek extra help.



"It's always hard to find people who want a job for a couple months. So, we really have to make a few concessions to that," Riska says.



By offering workers the chance at a permanent job, or helping them find another one, this business strategy also serves as an incentive to perform well.



"We know that our friends at Carlson Craft, they need people right after we're done. And we also know one of the things that is absolutely no fun for anyone is trying to find a job," he says.



Which is why the online retailer based in North Mankato teamed up with another local company to fulfill this strategy.



"A great thing about Fun.com and our partnership is that their employees can easily transition over here," production manager at Carlson Craft Shelby Baker says.



When additional help is no longer needed at the online retailer, the busy season at Carlson Craft starts up, providing their workers additional employment opportunities.



"We bring them over they can continue doing a similar role and a similar job that they were doing with similar hours," Baker says.



Extending their employment from September through the end of the year.



"It's a great time for people looking to make extra money. Wanting some work that's part time and very flexible," she says.



Riska says in the past couple of years, nearly half of the seasonal employees returned.