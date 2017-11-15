Changing Perception Through Positive Interaction

"I think it's something always on your mind, because you can't turn on the news a lot of times without seeing a negative story about something a police officer did," Fairmont Police Department Sgt. James Tietje said.



Law enforcement officers are trained to respond to a variety of calls, most...often negative, some...occasionally requiring use of force. The media plays an important role in handling those incidents.



"My first thought is people jump to conclusions too soon and everyone has a job to do. The media has a job to get the information out. The police department, administration has a job to make sure the public is aware of what we're up to but we also have an investigation to run," added Officer Jaime Bleess.



"It's quick to point out all the negative or the bad decision the cops are making. What about all the thousands of cops that have to draw their weapon tonight that don't pull the trigger I think there's a lot more of that, that happens then the actual trigger getting pulled," Sgt. Chad Sanow said.



Consequences of only reporting on the negative can lead to loss of trust for police.



"We're human beings too, nobody likes to be told on a daily basis that you're doing a terrible job and we don't like what you guys are doing, there needs to be reform in your profession. When it comes down to it all we're trying to do is successfully complete our tasks at hand," Sgt. Tietje added.



In an effort to change the sometimes negative perception of law enforcement ... The Fairmont police make it a point to positively engage with the community.



"We're doing some more stuff in town to get involved with the kids, Adopt A Cop, with the first graders. A lot of that stuff is positive contact and we as officers need that positive contact too so it's not always negative with the community," said Sgt. Sanow.



"Bottom line is we're there for public safety, we're there for people's safety. People in general realize that we do make mistakes but at the same time, they recognize us for having a tough job. It's not an easy job and they see that," Sgt. Tietje said.

