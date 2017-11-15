New Prague Woman Killed in Crash with Semi

A New Prague woman has died in a two–vehicle accident in Le Sueur County.

It happened around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

State Patrol says 32–year–old Jessica Nicole Kara sch was driving a Ford Taurus southbound on Highway 13 at County Road 12 in Waterville Township, and was attempting to make a U–turn when her car was struck by a semi tractor that was also heading south.

Kara sch died in the accident. The State Patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital in Owatonna with non–life–threatening injuries.

Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, Waterville Police and North Memorial Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

