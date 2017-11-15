Mavericks Dominate NSIC All-Conference Awards

The Mankato West girls swimming and diving program has a longstanding tradition of sending athletes to the state tournament. This year is no different with five slated to compete at the U of M.
Kopet is one of eleven finalist from across the state.
After a disappointing 8–3 campaign in 2016, the MSU football team rebounded this season with a perfect 11–0 record and conference championship this season.
MSU women's soccer team finishes season with 17-2-3 record.
Despite a perfect season with wins over Winona State, and Sioux Falls, the Maverick football team received a two seed for the NCAA tournament announced during Sunday's selection show while Central Washington gets a bye and the one seed in their super region.
The MSU women's soccer team will face Southwestern Oklahoma State Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Division Two Tournament ... fresh off winning the NSIC tournament championship. "I think our last two games are pretty self–explanatory of how dangerous we can be. The semifinal and final of the conference tournament, shutting out our opponents and scoring a lot of goals, really excited to see what's to come," said Maddy Burandt, MSU jr. midfielder. The Mav...
