KEYC - Mavericks Dominate NSIC All-Conference Awards

Over the weekend, the MSU football team nabbed the outright conference title. On Wednesday, 16 Mavericks received All-NSIC Honors.
Wide receiver Shane Zylstra led the way earning the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year award. The sophomore, who had 740 receiving yards and 14-touchdown catches, joins Jon Wolf as the only Mav to earn the award.
Fellow sophomore Nate Gunn was named Newcomer of the Year. The running back led the NSIC with 1,115 rushing yards.
MSU Junior Casey Bednarski made the NSIC South Division first team for his outstanding presence on special teams this season.
Mankato-native and former West Scarlet standout Ryan Schlichte was named to the south division 2nd team.
Schlichte started in all 11-games for MSU, throwing for 1,550-yards and 21 touchdowns.
The 11-0 Mavericks play host to CSU-Pueblo on Saturday at 12PM in the first round of the NCAA D-II football tournament.

