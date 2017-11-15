Vikings Fall to Buena Vista in Opener

The Bethany Lutheran Vikings opened up the season Wednesday night in Mankato. The men played host to Buena Vista.

The Vikings trailed 49-35 at halftime but battled back to come within three with just over 5-minutes remaining.

Trenton Krueger lead BLC with 31-points and seven rebounds. Le Sueur-native Brady Rose added 13-points and six rebounds but it wasn't quite enough, the Vikings fell 85-82 to Buena Vista in their season open.

BLC returns to action on Saturday, the Vikings host Concordia at 2PM.