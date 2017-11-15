Kombucha Tea: Homemade And All The Rave

Kombucha tea is about as trendy as it gets, in terms of alternative health products.

And with increased popularity comes increased price.

Usually four or five dollars for a bottle.



Now members of the New Ulm Wellness Collective are teaching everyone how to make their own, for as little as 50 cents a quart.



Kombucha is ultimately a living thing. The bacteria is placed into a portion of black tea, with sugar. That bacteria eats the sugar, creating a combo of vinegar and alcohol, but most importantly, letting that bacteria thrive... so it can eventually make its way down the gullet and into the digestive track, and get you back to normal.

At least that's the plan, and apparently a popular one.

And along with saving money, it ends us driving a few more health conscious folks toward the New Ulm Community Market.

-- KEYC News 12.