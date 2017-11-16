Explosive Device Detonated At Waite Park Mobile Home Park

A bomb squad has detonated an explosive device at a mobile home park near St. Cloud.

The Bloomington bomb squad detonated the device at Bel Clare Estates on Wednesday afternoon. The city of Waite Park tweeted that the scene is safe and that people can return to the area.

Bloomington police Chief Deputy Mike Hartley tells the St. Cloud Times the Stearns County Sheriff's Office requested the bomb squad at 2 p.m. The area was declared safe two-and-a-half hours later.

The city tweeted that the device was discovered while the sheriff's office was serving papers at a home. No details were released.

The St. Cloud school district says four district buses were rerouted to Discovery Community School in Waite Park as a precaution.