Minnesota Man Arrested After Girlfriend Fatally Struck

Authorities have arrested a 42-year-old Minnesota man after his girlfriend was fatally struck by a car.

Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson says deputies were dispatched Tuesday night on a report of an unresponsive woman in the roadway in Watertown. The woman was taken to a Waconia hospital but died from her injuries.

The sheriff says deputies learned that the victim, 33-year-old Jessica Suzanne Ludenia of Watertown, had been struck by a vehicle driven by her boyfriend, who's also from Watertown. He was arrested and booked into jail pending charges.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to help process the scene. The investigation continues.