Train Collision Kills Two Women In Northwest Minnesota

The State Patrol says two women are dead after their car collided with a freight train in northwestern Minnesota.

Authorities say 78-year-old Emilie Genevieve Skjerven of Plummer was driving a Ford Taurus on a private driveway when she collided with a Canadian Pacific train Wednesday morning in Red Lake County.

According to the patrol, Skjerven failed to yield at the stop sign for a railroad crossing. Both she and her passenger, 79-year-old Carol Cecilia Gerardy, also of Plummer, were killed.

The patrol says roads were dry at the time.