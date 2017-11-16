Train Collision Kills Two Women In Northwest Minnesota

The State Patrol says 32–year–old Jessica Nicole Karasch was trying to make a U–turn when her car was struck by a semi tractor.
A Mankato man is charged after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards at local businesses.
A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.
Around 9:45 Thursday morning, the truck was traveling southbound on Highway 169 when it veered off the road and tipped over.
The State Patrol says two women are dead after their car collided with a freight train in northwestern Minnesota.
The New Ulm Wellness Collective is teaching everyone how to make their own
Authorities have arrested a 42-year-old Minnesota man after his girlfriend was fatally struck by a car.
Semi-trucks striking or getting stuck under the train bridge going over Highway 93 entering Le Sueur will soon be solved
