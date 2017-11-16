MNsure Releases Data Two Weeks Into 2018 Enrollment

MNsure has released its first numbers for those enrolling in 2018 coverage.

So far, 91,623 Minnesotans have enrolled in private health care plan coverage for 2018 through MNsure.

That number includes new and renewing consumers who have come back to shop for a new plan for 2018.

MNsure CEO Allison O'Toole says the company has renewed twice as many people into coverage than last year at this time.