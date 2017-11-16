Sioux Falls Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Kidnapping Woman

A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for kidnapping a woman.

Authorities say 61-year-old Jon Bryant Sr. hid in a garage in October 2016, punched a woman in the face then forced her into the trunk of her own vehicle. The woman called police while inside the trunk and was able to provide officers with Bryant's identity and a vehicle description.

After driving into Minnesota, Bryant returned to South Dakota and choked the woman at an abandoned farmstead until she was unconscious. He eventually was arrested after a police chase.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Bryant's motive was revenge against the woman.

Bryant pleaded guilty to kidnapping in August and was sentenced Tuesday.