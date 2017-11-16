Camp Sweet Life Receives Grant From Mankato Clinic Foundation

Camp Sweet Life is awarded a grant to continue transforming the lives of kids and young adults with diabetes.

The $5,000 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation is being used to pay for this year's camp at Camp Patterson, which took place in August.

Nearly 70 youth campers from across the Midwest attended the week-long camp this year.

Camp Sweet Life works to improve the lives of young people with Type 1 Diabetes and their families by providing a fun, educational atmosphere at camp.