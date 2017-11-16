Mankato Man Charged With Using Fraudulent Credit Cards

A Mankato man is charged after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards at local businesses.

According to the criminal complaint, the transactions involved cloned credit cards, which had legitimate numbers but weren't used by the account holder.

Officers investigated after receiving four reports of cloned credit card use between February and June of this year.

Police say the fraudulent purchases total nearly $3,000.

41-year-old July Avila-Baigorria has been charged with one count of financial transaction card fraud in connection with the case.