High Court To Rule In Dayton's Fight With Legislature

Minnesota's Supreme Court is about to resolve a long legal battle between Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The dispute started in May when Dayton vetoed the Legislature's $130 million operating budget while signing the rest of a new state budget. Dayton wanted Republican lawmakers to rework tax breaks and other measures, but GOP leaders sued.

The state's highest court has been weighing the case for months after a lower court struck down Dayton's line-item veto. The court's decision was due Thursday morning.

The court's ruling may put to rest concerns that the Legislature will soon run out of money.