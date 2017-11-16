Minneapolis Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In House Fire

After closing its doors just over a month ago, the former Wal-Mart building in Blue Earth will soon have a new tenant.
Around 9:45 Thursday morning, the truck was traveling southbound on Highway 169 when it veered off the road and tipped over.
Mankato Police are investigating an accident that ended with a vehicle striking a home yesterday afternoon.
The State Patrol says 32–year–old Jessica Nicole Karasch was trying to make a U–turn when her car was struck by a semi tractor.
Police say a 5 and 6-year-old reported to a daycare provider a strange vehicle approached them Wednesday afternoon.
Two people are facing attempted murder charges after a report of shots fired in Palo Alto County, Iowa.
A Mankato man is charged after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards at local businesses.
