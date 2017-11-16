Donations Pour In On 9th Annual Give To The Max Day

It's the season of giving, and organizations all over Minnesota are feeling the generosity on today's 9th annual give to the Max Day.

Those interested in donating are invited to head to the Give-MN dot org website to find a cause.

You can also create an account to store and access tax receipts year-round and manage recurring donations.

Last year, over $20 million was raised for more than 5,000 organizations across Minnesota.

As of Thursday morning, nearly $8 million was raised.

Give to the Max runs until midnight tonight. Click here to donate.