Radio Host Alleges Sen. Franken Forcibly Kissed Her Amid USO Tour

Here is the latest on the allegations of sexual harassment against Senator Al Franken, including a statement from the senator.
5:09 p.m.
On Thursday, radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused democratic Sen. Al Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour.
Franken released a statement apologizing to Tweeden, and says he is committed to making up for his actions.
A Senate Ethics investigation has been called against Franken after being accused of sexual harassment.
In an essay on California radio station KABC's website, one of its morning news anchors Leeann Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during their tour to the Middle East in 2006, and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.
"He put his hand on the back of my head and he mashed his face against, I mean it just happened so fast, he just mashed his lips against my face and he just stuck his tongue down my mouth so fast, and all I can remember is that his lips were really wet and it was slimy," Tweeden says.
Franken responded to the allegations in a released statement saying, "I certainly don't remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it."
Tweeden posted a photo showing Franken posing with his hands on her chest as she slept.
"The fact that he could get away with it and that it was okay and that it was funny," she says.
In a follow-up statement, Franken addresses the photo saying, "There's no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It is completely inappropriate."
Gov. Mark Dayton addressed the allegations saying he was "shocked" and will defer "to the US Senate Ethics Committee to investigate and act on this manner."
The condemnation didn't end there, as Franken's colleagues on both sides of the aisle also called for an investigation.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar addressed the allegations against her fellow senator saying,
"This should not have happened to Leeann Tweeden. I strongly condemn this behavior and the Senate Ethics Committee must open an investigation. This is another example of why we need to change work environments and reporting practices across the nation, including in Congress."
Franken says he will gladly cooperate with the committee's investigation.
KEYC News 12 had an interview scheduled today with the senator to discuss the GOP tax bill. His office canceled it this afternoon.
Senator Franken released the following statement regarding the allegations.
“The first thing I want to do is apologize: to Leeann, to everyone else who was part of that tour, to everyone who has worked for me, to everyone I represent, and to everyone who counts on me to be an ally and supporter and champion of women. There's more I want to say, but the first and most important thing—and if it's the only thing you care to hear, that's fine—is: I'm sorry.
“I respect women. I don't respect men who don't. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed.
“But I want to say something else, too. Over the last few months, all of us—including and especially men who respect women—have been forced to take a good, hard look at our own actions and think (perhaps, shamefully, for the first time) about how those actions have affected women.
“For instance, that picture. I don't know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn't matter. There's no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It's completely inappropriate. It's obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture. And, what's more, I can see how millions of other women would feel violated by it—women who have had similar experiences in their own lives, women who fear having those experiences, women who look up to me, women who have counted on me.
“Coming from the world of comedy, I've told and written a lot of jokes that I once thought were funny but later came to realize were just plain offensive. But the intentions behind my actions aren't the point at all. It's the impact these jokes had on others that matters. And I'm sorry it's taken me so long to come to terms with that.
“While I don't remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women’s experiences.
“I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate.
“And the truth is, what people think of me in light of this is far less important than what people think of women who continue to come forward to tell their stories. They deserve to be heard, and believed. And they deserve to know that I am their ally and supporter. I have let them down and am committed to making it up to them.”
___
11:30 a.m.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the allegations against fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken are ``disturbing'' and should be investigated.
Gillibrand made the comments after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. Franken has apologized.
Gillibrand has been outspoken about sexual harassment in the military. She stopped short of saying Franken should step aside. She said Franken's explanation that he was joking was insufficient.
Another Democrat says she takes the allegations seriously. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth says, ``I believe her, and if there's an ethics investigation, that should move forward as well.''
___
11 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Ethics Committee should review complaints against Democratic Sen. Al Franken after allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman in 2006.
In a statement Thursday, the top Republican said that ``with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter.''
McConnell said he hoped Democratic leader Chuck Schumer would join him on the issue.
The Kentucky Republican said, ``Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable_in the workplace or anywhere else.''
The statement comes as Senate Republicans have called for Alabama GOP candidate Roy Moore to step aside in the face of allegations he molested two women decades ago. McConnell had led the call. Moore has dug in, saying the allegations are false.
Franken apologized after Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused him on of improper conduct during a USO tour. Tweeden wrote that he insisted on rehearsing a kiss for a skit. Tweeden also wrote that Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.
___
10:25 a.m.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit ``in the same way'' as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will. He also says he shouldn't have posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.
Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken on Thursday of improper conduct during a tour entertaining troops in 2006. Tweeden wrote in an online essay that Franken insisted on rehearsing a skit that included a kiss between the characters, and that he forced his tongue into her mouth.
Franken said in a statement that he sends his ``sincerest apologies'' to Tweeden.
Tweeden also wrote that she later discovered that Franken had posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept on a transport plane during the tour.
Franken said he intended for the photo to be funny, but it wasn't.
___
10 a.m.
A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.
Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota's Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.
Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.
Franken's staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.