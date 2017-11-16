Radio Host Alleges Sen. Franken Forcibly Kissed Her Amid USO Tour

Here is the latest on the allegations of sexual harassment against Senator Al Franken, including a statement from the senator.

___

5:09 p.m.

On Thursday, radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused democratic Sen. Al Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour.

Franken released a statement apologizing to Tweeden, and says he is committed to making up for his actions. A Senate Ethics investigation has been called against Franken after being accused of sexual harassment.

In an essay on California radio station KABC's website, one of its morning news anchors Leeann Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during their tour to the Middle East in 2006, and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal. "He put his hand on the back of my head and he mashed his face against, I mean it just happened so fast, he just mashed his lips against my face and he just stuck his tongue down my mouth so fast, and all I can remember is that his lips were really wet and it was slimy," Tweeden says.

Franken responded to the allegations in a released statement saying, "I certainly don't remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it."

Tweeden posted a photo showing Franken posing with his hands on her chest as she slept.

"The fact that he could get away with it and that it was okay and that it was funny," she says.

In a follow-up statement, Franken addresses the photo saying, "There's no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It is completely inappropriate."

Gov. Mark Dayton addressed the allegations saying he was "shocked" and will defer "to the US Senate Ethics Committee to investigate and act on this manner."

The condemnation didn't end there, as Franken's colleagues on both sides of the aisle also called for an investigation.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar addressed the allegations against her fellow senator saying,

"This should not have happened to Leeann Tweeden. I strongly condemn this behavior and the Senate Ethics Committee must open an investigation. This is another example of why we need to change work environments and reporting practices across the nation, including in Congress."

Franken says he will gladly cooperate with the committee's investigation.

KEYC News 12 had an interview scheduled today with the senator to discuss the GOP tax bill. His office canceled it this afternoon.

___

12:05 p.m.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says sexual misconduct allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken are ``troubling'' and he hopes and expects that the Senate Ethics Committee will fully investigate.

Schumer says, ``Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated.''

He said Thursday that a bipartisan ethics panel should ``fully investigate this troubling incident, as they should with any credible allegation of sexual harassment.''

A Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. The Democrat has apologized. He was not a senator at the time.



___

11:55 a.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is calling for an ethics investigation into his own actions after he was accused of sexually harassing a fellow performer during a 2006 USO tour.

Los Angeles radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken on Thursday of forcibly kissing her during a rehearsal of a skit. Tweeden says Franken stuck his tongue in her mouth.

She also posted a photo of Franken taken later on the tour, with his hands on her breasts as she was sleeping.

Franken apologized soon after Tweeden's online essay was published, but said he didn't remember the rehearsal the same way. Hours later, he issued another statement with a fuller apology.

He says he doesn't ``know what was in my head'' when the picture was taken but says there's no excuse. He says he'll cooperate with an ethics investigation.