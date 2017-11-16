University Of St. Thomas Receives $50M Gift From Alumnus

The University of St. Thomas has received a $50 million donation for undergraduate student scholarships from a Minnesota philanthropy started by one of its alumni.

St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan tells the Star Tribune that real estate developer Gerald Rauenhorst's gift through the GHR Foundation is the largest ever given to a Minnesota college or university for scholarships.

The donation will be placed in an endowment. A committee of St. Thomas faculty will choose 15 business students each year to receive full, four-year scholarships from the fund. The first class of GHR Fellows will begin fall 2019.

Nearly all of the first-year students at St. Thomas used financial aid this year to help cover the private Catholic university's $40,000 annual tuition.

Rauenhorst died in 2014 and much of his personal fortune went to the foundation.