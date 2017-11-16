THRIVE: Adding Movement At Work

Most people spend a lot of their day sitting, especially at work.

Dawn Naples from Bodyworks by Dawn said research shows that even if you get 30 minutes or more of exercise a day, spending the rest of your time sitting is hazardous to your health.

"You might have even heard the term that sitting is the new smoking," Naples said.

From the morning commute, to the office, to watching TV at the end of the day, she says a lot of people are sitting without thinking about it.

"We're looking for you to not only exercise, but to add non–exercise activity throughout the day," she said.

For her clients, Naples starts with an activity log where they write down all their time sitting in a day.

"From there, if they are sitting over 30 minutes, I say you need to find 3 minutes of movement every 30 that you're sitting," she said.

There's a number of ways to do this in the workplace.

"It could be as simple as getting up, getting your water, and taking a loop around your office," she said. "Or hitting the stairs and using the bathroom on a higher level or a lower level."

She said what you're looking for is that spontaneous, intentional movement throughout the day.

Other ways to incorporate movement into the work day is by having a walking meeting, parking as far away from work as possible, and even adding a few exercises at your desk throughout the day.

--KEYC News 12