MIDDAY EXPERT: How To Talk To Your Kids About Race

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Tiffnie Jackson with YWCA Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some advice on how to talk to your kids about race. Jackson talked about what age is a good time to have that conversation and had some strategies to use to help children understand the concept. You can learn more about this topic at 'It's Time to Talk: Forums About Race', which takes place Tuesday, December 5 at the Verizon Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $45 per ticket and lunch is included. Click here for more details. 