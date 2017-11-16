KEYC - Unemployment Rate Drops To Lowest Level In 17 Years In October

Unemployment Rate Drops To Lowest Level In 17 Years In October

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Minnesota's unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in 17 years.
According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state eliminated 4500 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis throughout the month of October.
Minnesota's unemployment rate also fell .4 percent to 3.3 percent last month.
And some good news for the Mankato M-S-A, which saw a 1.6 percent growth in employment over the last year, gaining 960  jobs.