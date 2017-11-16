Unemployment Rate Drops To Lowest Level In 17 Years In October

Minnesota's unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in 17 years.

According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state eliminated 4500 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis throughout the month of October.

Minnesota's unemployment rate also fell .4 percent to 3.3 percent last month.

And some good news for the Mankato M-S-A, which saw a 1.6 percent growth in employment over the last year, gaining 960 jobs.