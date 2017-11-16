Semi Rolls Over, Closes One Southbound Lane On Hwy 169

Traffic is reduced to one southbound lane on Highway 169 in St. Peter for much of the day as crews work to remove a semi that rolled Thursday morning.



Around 9:45 a.m., the truck was traveling southbound on highway 169 when it veered off the road and tipped over north of St Peter.

The driver, a South Dakota man heading to Nebraska to deliver a type of feed product, was able to climb out of the vehicle without injury.

An investigation is still underway to determine what led to the rollover.

Nicollet County Sheriff's Deputies, State Troopers, and a River's Edge ambulance all responded to the scene.

- KEYC 12