Report of Strange Vehicle Approaching St. Peter Kids Becomes Teaching Moment

After a reported incident in St. Peter Wednesday, police are using this as a teaching moment for kids and parents.

Police say a 5 and 6-year-old reported to a daycare provider a strange vehicle approached them Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Matt Peters says this opens a conversation between kids and parents.

"I think what this is is an opportunity now for us to educate parents again on what do we tell our kids, how do we keep them safe," Peters said.

First: he said now is the time to do away with the phrase 'stranger danger.'

"We're not going to tell kids to talk to strangers, because they talk to strangers all the time," he said.

It should now be about teaching kids how to respond to threatening situations.

As for the schools kids attend, South Elementary Principal Doreen Oelke said, "When something like this happens, our first source that we reach out to is law enforcement. Knowing, though, that they would reach out to use if there really was a danger."

In this case, social media helped to spread incorrect information online, which presents a teaching moment for parents as well.

"False information travels so quickly, Just taking a second to step back, look at the situation, and examine whether this information is really true," Oelke said.

Resources to help kids and parents can be found on the St. Peter Police Department's Facebook page.

--KEYC News 12