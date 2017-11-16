Children's Theater with a Purpose

Several classes from South Elementary School in Saint Peter took a short bus ride up the road for an interactive learning experience.



For the first time, Zorongo Flamenco, a Minnesota–based performance company, showcased it's relatively new puppet show.

Through singing, dancing, and of course puppets, the story of Olie Olson Ole is shared as he looks to adapt in America.

With help from Carmencita and her pet bull, they asked the kids what they should do to help Olie feel welcome.

The children learned about Spain, the art of flamenco, and acceptance of newcomers to their community.



Choreographer Susana Di Palma said, "The importance of embracing immigrants. People that are different and listening to stories and not being bullies. When people are from other countries, that they have a story. Listen to their story and then you will understand why they need friendship and why they need to be accepted."



Teachers at South Elementary do teach their classes Spanish for nine weeks, both in the fall and spring.

