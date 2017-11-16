Gustavus Students Participate In Annual Great American Smoke Out

The Colleges Against Cancer organization on the campus of Gustavus took part in the Great American Smoke Out Thursday.



Tobacco, a drug that kills 1,300 Americans per day, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

On college campuses, the issue is still prevalent, for a study by ABC news found that a third of students say they use some type of tobacco product.

Although the CDC has found adults smoking cigarettes declining, members of the Colleges Against Cancer organization set up today, to push for that number to hit zero.



Sophomore Jenna Anderson said "We're handing out quit kits to people who are smoking or people who are continuing to quit to smoke. So, we're having people sign to pledge to quit and just give out more information about what quitting means."

Stationed outside the cafeteria, students stopped by to vow that tobacco would not enter their system.

Bags full of snacks and quitting information were also given out along with stickers to signify they did an awesome thing today.

While cigarettes are slowly losing popularity, another tobacco product is quickly falling into the hands of our younger generation.



Sophomore Kylee Brimsek said "Vaping is super prevalent in the dorms right now, with the younger class that we have. So, that's kind of a concern for us right now."

In a Minnesota student survey conducted by the Department of Health, 17% of 11th graders used e–cigarettes compared to 8% using regular and 13% of all Minnesotans ages 18–24 are using vapes.

Both Jenna and Kylee encourage smokers to find a way to stop, for smoking greatly increases your chances of obtaining lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death among men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.



Smoking continues to be a leading cause of preventable death and disease, as the Minnesota Community Measurement states that it kills more than 5,100 Minnesotans each year.

To find out more information, you can visit cancer.org/smokeout or call 1-800-227-2345.

- KEYC 12