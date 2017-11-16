Jolly Green Giant Sets Record for - What Else? - a Giant Green Bean Casserole

The Jolly Green Giant doesn't do anything small...

The famous veggie mascot set the Guinness World Records title for the largest serving of green bean casserole at Stella 34 Trattoria inside Macy's Herald Square.

The 637 pound serving of the popular Thanksgiving side dish will be shared with nearly 2,000 older New Yorkers through Citymeals on Wheels, a local non–profit which prepares and delivers weekend, holiday and emergency meals for the city's home-bound elderly.

The gigantic casserole was made with 780 cans of Green Giant Cut Green Beans, 53 cans of mushroom soup, 32 quarts of milk and 65 pounds of French fried onions.

