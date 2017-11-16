Proposed City Projects Discussed At Community Investment Plan Open House

Major proposed projects here in Mankato were discussed at Thursday's Community Investment Plan open house.



About a hundred residents attended the open house at the Verizon Center banquet hall.

City staff presented major city projects to help budget and prioritize needed improvements.

Some of the proposed projects include Cherry Street reconstruction, Riverfront Drive and Hwy. 14 roundabouts and plans for public housing units.

Officials say public input is important and helpful when making city decisions.

To learn more about how to get involved visit the city of Mankato's website.