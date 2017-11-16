Highway 4 Detour to be Removed Friday

The detour on Highway 4 in St. James is being removed this Friday, November 17.

Traffic has been detoured since early April.

MnDOT says Highway 4 motorists and St. James residents need to plan for another detour as crews resume work on the project in 2018.

The 2018 detour includes Watonwan County Road 56 (1st Avenue South), Watonwan County 55 and Highway 4.

The detour for 2018 is currently expected to begin downtown and then follow the current detour route to the north.

