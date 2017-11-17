Two Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Palo Alto County

Two people are facing attempted murder charges after a report of shots fired in Palo Alto County, Iowa.

Authorities responded to the report of shots being fired at a vehicle at the intersection of 460th Avenue and 420th Street just before 2 a.m. yesterday.

The victim told police that a vehicle was following him and fired numerous rounds into his vehicle, with one of the bullets allegedly striking him.

18-year-old Garret Wassom, of Spencer and 18-year-old Konner Mills, of Ayrshire were arrested at a home in Spencer around 2 p.m.

Both have been charged with attempted murder and going armed with intent.

Details on the condition of the victim have not been released.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.