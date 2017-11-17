Man Injured After Crashing Into Home On South Front Street

Mankato Police are investigating an accident that ended with a vehicle striking a home yesterday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the scene on South Front Street just after 3 p.m.

An investigation found 92-year-old Charles Heaberlin, of Mankato, entered a car wash on South Front Street, when he accidentally accelerated, damaging the doors. Police say his vehicle ended up striking a home across the street.

Heaberlin was transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Damage estimates are still being determined. The cause is under investigation.