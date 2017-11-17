Bomgaars To Open In Former Blue Earth Wal-Mart Location

After closing its doors just over a month ago, the former Wal-Mart building in Blue Earth will soon have a new tenant.

Robert Hoffman Realty, which manages the location, has announced it's leasing the building to Bomgaars

Bomgaars is a family-owned and operated supplier with over 80 stores across the Midwest, stocking a variety of items from lawn and garden to hardware and housewares.

A similar situation happened in Albert Lea last year, where RHR leased its former Wal-Mart location to Bomgaars.

Details on when the Bomgaars in Blue Earth will open haven't yet been released.