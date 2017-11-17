Stolen Heavy Equipment Recovered In Dickinson County

A 26-year-old Okoboji man has been charged in connection with a string of thefts in Dickinson County.

Authorities first took a report of a 2017 Bobcat excavator stolen from Iowa Lakes Rural Water last Friday.

Officers were able to locate the equipment in a field on Highway 71 with the help of a GPS that was installed on it.

Officers also found a stolen skid loader and tilt trailer located at the same property.

Authorities arrested Samuel Stoller in connection with the case. He faces 7 charges, including two counts of first degree theft.

26-year-old Jakob Gamboa, of Sheldon, Iowa, was also arrested and charged with possession of prescription medication and drug paraphernalia, following a search of the property.