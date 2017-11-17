Suspect Arrested In Arson Fire At St. Cloud Adult Bookstore

St. Cloud police have arrested a suspect in an arson fire at an adult bookstore.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man walked into the Pure Pleasure store with a gas can, poured fuel inside the store and lit it on fire midafternoon Thursday.

The lone employee was able to get out safely and call police. Officers located the suspect a few blocks away and arrested him without incident.

Police say they're still trying to determine a motive.