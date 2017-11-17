St. Louis Park Man Pleads Guilty To Impersonating An Officer

A St. Louis Park man has pleaded guilty to impersonating a federal officer.

Authorities say 24-year-old Aron Shamilov in March fabricated a letter purportedly written by an FBI special agent in an attempt to explain a low credit score when he tried to lease an apartment.

Shamilov was caught when the apartment manager contacted the FBI to verify the validity of the letter.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gregory Brooker says Shamilov pleaded guilty this week to impersonating a federal officer. He's to be sentenced March 16.