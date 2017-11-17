KETELSEN REPORT: White House-Bound Turkeys Take Off From Minnesota

Turkey will be on the menu for many of us on Thanksgiving. Near Alexandria, a small flock of turkeys has been groomed for a presidential purpose. For the past 70 years, turkey farmers have presented turkeys to the president as a kickoff to Thanksgiving. This year the White House-bound birds will come from Minnesota.

It's not every day that turkeys get this kind of special treatment, but these aren't your average turkeys. These birds are destined for the nation's capital. Raised by Minnesota farmer Carl Wittenburg and his family, the birds nicknamed Beau and Ty, are on their way to Washington D.C. to be presented to President Trump.

Wittenburg said, "Turkey is the centerpiece of most families throughout the United States enjoying our delicious protein, so it's a great honor to be there. And that's what the White House event is about, it's the kickoff to Thanksgiving and to celebrate family and all the many blessings we have as Americans."

From a flock of about 80 birds, Wittenburg and a group of local 4-Hers selected to help prepare the turkeys for their moment in the sun have chosen two birds to meet the president and represent the nation's turkey industry.

Steve Olson, with the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association said, "One of our primary roles as an association is to explain to people what turkey farmers do and why farmers do it. So, Thanksgiving is a great way to do that, it gives us a great platform. The national Thanksgiving and turkey flock actually raises that platform even more."

For months the group of 4-Hers have prepared the birds for the hustle and bustle of meeting the media and the president. Along the way, they've had fun and learned about handling livestock.

Kerryn Lund with Douglas County 4-H said, "I've really learned a lot. Coming into it I didn't really know anything at all, I didn't have any experience working with poultry, much less turkeys, so coming in you really learned all about the turkey industry, like raising turkeys, different things like that, all the things that go into it that you really would have never thought of unless you had the experience."

Kodi Bundermann with Douglas County 4-H said, "It's been an exciting process, that's for sure. We've done a lot of work with the birds and I'm really excited to see how they'll behave in D.C., just because we've been doing so much work to try to get them used to people and interacting with them, getting them up on a table, and my favorite part, getting them to gobble on cue. It's been a lot of fun."

After a send-off from Brandon-Evansville high school, the birds were loaded into their presidential cage for their cross-country road trip. Beau and Ty will meet the media next week, then make their White House visit sometime next Tuesday.