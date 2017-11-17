Minnesota Twins Returning To Longtime Radio Home WCCO-AM

The Minnesota Twins are returning to WCCO Radio after 11 seasons on other Twin Cities stations.

Twins games aired on WCCO-AM for the team's first 46 years in Minnesota. The 50,000-watt station's clear-channel status helped build the team's fan base across the upper Midwest. But the station was outbid after the 2006 station. Twins games aired on KSTP-AM for six seasons until the Pohlad family, which owns the Twins, started carrying the games on their own FM station.

But the Twins will be back on WCCO starting with the 2018 season. Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter says the team is ``beyond pleased'' to return to its radio home for more than four decades.

WCCO is owned by Entercom, which bought it from CBS Radio earlier this year.