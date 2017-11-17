PICK OF THE LITTER: Ruko Seeking His Forever Family

Terri from BENCHS brought in Ruko, a rescue from Texas. Ruko came to Minnesota as part of a litter of 6, including two females and four males. All 6 are up for adoption. Ruko and his siblings are presumed to be a rottweiler mix.

Adoption hours are Thursday-Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call BENCHS at 507-625-6373.