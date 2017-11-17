Minnesota Governor's Residence Christmas Tree Harvested

The Christmas tree that will adorn the Minnesota governor's residence this year has been harvested.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the 30-foot-tall white spruce was cut down Friday in the General C.C. Andrews State Forest, near Willow River.

DNR staff and the Conservation Corps of Minnesota cut down the governor's residence tree on the Friday before Thanksgiving every year, from one of the 59 state forests.

Each holiday season, half a million Christmas trees are harvested from private tree farms in Minnesota, contributing about $30 million to the state's economy.