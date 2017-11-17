32nd Annual Sharing Tree Kicks Off

The Holiday Sharing Tree kicked off it's 32nd year of giving Friday Morning at the Profinium Building.

This year, the project plans to help 900 families and give around 3,200 gifts.

Those wanting to help can visit one of the seven locations and pick up a giving card.

It's a basic needs project, with most recipients asking for clothes, sheets and personal care items.

"When we see the looks on those recipients' faces, of gratitude when they gifts and for most, of them, it is the only gift that they will receive this holiday season," Liz Thiesse, project manager, said.

The donation period lasts November 17 through December 16.

For a list of locations where you can pick up a card, or how to make a monetary donation, visit their website.