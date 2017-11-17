Children's Museum Opens Tool Learning Exhibit

A new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota lets kids get hands-on with tools.

Eldon Marks Workshop opened Friday.

Kids have the chance to drill, saw and sand a piece of wood to make a necklace or keychain.

It's designed to teach them safety, strength and fine motor skills.

"It's important for kids to learn tool–learning skills because they don't have those experiences much anymore," Education and Exhibits Senior Director Deb Johnson said. So to learn the competence, the hand–eye coordination and the physical properties of the materials and tools and to accomplish making something."

The exhibit is geared toward ages 4 and up.