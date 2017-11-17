West Swimmers Compete at State

The Mankato West girls swim team was well represented in this year's Class A state swimming tournament with two relays making the field.



First up for the Scarlets in Friday's prelims is their 200 medley relay team featuring Amanda Younge, Sarah Patenaude, Brenna Bartell , and Sophia Leonard, that group came into state seeded eighth, Friday, they finished 13th with a time just over 1:52 qualifying for Saturday's consolation finals.

Patenaude has a busy schedule qualifying in four events sophomore turns around and swims in the 200 individual medley she placed 22nd with a time just under 2:19

Later in the 100 yard breaststroke, the Scarlet came in 15th with a time of 1:09.42 qualifying for the consolation finals.

Leonard is also competing in four events, she finished in 19th place for the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.98.

Later in the 100 free, eighth grader snags a 14th place finish to qualify for consolation.

In the 200 free relay, Mankato West's team of Patenaude, Bartell, Leonard and Anabelle Melendez finished in 16th with a time of 1:41.95, that's good enough to qualify for consolations. Congratulations to our area swimmers at the state tournament!

