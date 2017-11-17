West Swimmers Compete at State

The Mankato West girl's swim team was well represented in this year's Class A state swimming tournament with two relays making the field.
The Mankato West girls swimming and diving program has a longstanding tradition of sending athletes to the state tournament. This year is no different with five slated to compete at the U of M.
Kopet is one of eleven finalist from across the state.
After a disappointing 8–3 campaign in 2016, the MSU football team rebounded this season with a perfect 11–0 record and conference championship this season.
MSU women's soccer team finishes season with 17-2-3 record.
Despite a perfect season with wins over Winona State, and Sioux Falls, the Maverick football team received a two seed for the NCAA tournament announced during Sunday's selection show while Central Washington gets a bye and the one seed in their super region.
