Three Arrested Following Assault Involving Juveniles

Three people have been arrested following an assault investigation involving juveniles.

The Winnebago Police Department says two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Winnebago that occurred in October.

A police statement says they received the report on November 9th from the Blue Earth School Resource Officer that an assault had occurred in Winnebago.

The arrests came as part of the investigation, during which Winnebago Public Safety interviewed several witnesses in connection with the assault.

